Orlando Magic Rumors: Orlando a possible destination for DeMarcus Cousins?

DeMarcus Cousins has been linked to trade rumors for years now. If the Sacramento Kings decide to trade Cousins, the Orlando Magic could be a potential suitor for his services.

The Orlando Magic will be active in trade discussions as the team continues to attempt to improve their roster and make a push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Many names have already been linked to the Magic, such as Rudy Gay, Goran Dragic and Zach LaVine in this early trade market.

A new name that was recently brought up by Chris Mannix of The Vertical is DeMarcus Cousins. Mannix speculates if the Sacramento Kings decide to trade their superstar center, the Magic may have enough to put together a package that may be of interest to the Kings.

Should things change, Orlando could be a team to watch. The Magic are an oddly constructed bunch, flush with paint-centric bigs and young guards, low on anything resembling a traditional wing. While the rest of the league goes small, Orlando — with its Bismack Biyombo/Serge Ibaka/Aaron Gordon frontcourt — is stuffing the floor with oversized big men with limited range. Meanwhile, Mario Hezonja, the fifth overall pick in 2015, has played spotty minutes, leaving the Magic thin on dynamic floor spacers.

Mannix specifically mentions a package involving Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic could be of interest to the Kings. There would need to be additional pieces added to the trade offer in order to entice the Kings to make a trade, such as draft picks or expiring contracts, which the Magic have.

And, it is important to note, there is no deal on the table or any such discussions. This is mere speculation from Mannix. The Kings are currently eighth in the Western Conference and have Playoff dreams of their own. Those dreams die if they trade their best player in Cousins.

The Magic would be interested in such a trade if Cousins became available since it would allow them to acquire a superstar talent and a franchise player, which this team has been craving for four years.

But it is unlikely the Kings would decide to make Cousins available in trade discussions at this moment. The Kings have been playing better basketball as of late. They currently find themselves with a 14-18 record and holding on to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

If the Kings’ season takes a turn for the worse in the upcoming weeks, they could decide it is time to part with Cousins.

Cousins has been unhappy at times in Sacramento. The team has already had to address the situation with the media in the past. Additionally, Cousins has also had his fair share of personal issues during his time with the Kings.

Cousins has had numerous run-ins with local media members, coaches and even the ownership of the Kings. Knowing this, the Magic must consider if the positives outweigh the negatives in this situation.

This will play a key role in determining if pursuing Cousins is a smart idea or if they should look somewhere else.

January will be a key month for both the Magic and Kings. Depending on how the next four weeks play out, it will determine what each team decides to do heading into the trade deadline.

Regardless of what happens with Cousins, Rob Hennigan will continue to explore every way possible to try improve the roster and make the Playoffs this season.

