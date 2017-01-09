ORLANDO OFFICER SHOT Suspect on the run after gunfire outside Walmart

A wanted murder suspect accused of shooting an Orlando police officer three times outside a Walmart was on the run Monday as medics raced to save the officer’s life.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, was accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend last month, Fox 35 reported. The officer’s heart reportedly stopped while paramedics were racing her to Orlando Regional Medical Center — but they were able to get it started again.

4 additional schools have been placed on lockdown for @OCPSnews. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/mEoSMmTb8G — Shannon Delaney (@shannonkdelaney) January 9, 2017

Loyd was wearing a security uniform at the time of Monday’s shooting, a witness told WFTV.

POLICE & Deputies racing to active scene in Pine Hills #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/kDhAqpW5tb — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) January 9, 2017

“(The shooter) was an average looking dude, he walked by me, had a security vest and everything,” witness James Herman told the station. “I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down.”

Herman said a shopper had tipped off the unnamed officer — who was putting bags in the trunk of her vehicle — that Loyd was in the Walmart waiting to check out. As the officer walked towards the store, the suspect barged out and fired at least 12 shots, according to Herman. Three shots hit the officer, WFTV reported.

Orlando police warned Loyd may be armed and dangerous. They swarmed the Pine Hills area a few miles west of Orlando in their hunt for the suspect, and said he abandoned a stolen vehicle not far from the Walmart.

City Commissioner Regina I. Hill identified the officer as her Orlando Police Dept. liaison.

Officials locked down 13 schools in the area. Evidence markers were spotted in the Walmart parking lot.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene after they got word that an “officer needs help,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Students and staff in the locked-down schools were safe, Fox 35 added.

