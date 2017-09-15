Osbourne shares BIG regret

The Prince of Darkness is still remorseful over cheating on his wife multiple times throughout their 35-year marriage.

“When I was a crazy f—-r, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out,” Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone Friday. “Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a f—–g idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more.”

Sharon recently admitted the 68-year-old had numerous affairs over the years and “had women in different countries.” In 2016, the 64-year-old “X Factor” judge came close to divorcing the rocker after his latest affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. However, the couple went on to renew their vows after Ozzy began therapy for sex addiction.

While Ozzy joked that the secret behind their lasting relationship is not getting “caught with your mistress,” the singer admitted he wasn’t proud of his secret relationships.

“When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s—t,” he explained. “I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f—–g idiot I’ve been.”

Ozzy revealed that it’s their love for each other that has kept them together, despite the multiple scandals.

“I suppose it’s fair to say we love each other,” said Ozzy. “I love her, and she loves me. She was brought up in a music industry, so she’s not like a schoolteacher who married a rock star… There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it.

“She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, ‘Oh, we’ve been married for 35 years and we’ve never had a row.’ I go, ‘You must be living in a different f—–g country.’ Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife and I’ve just been angry as f—k, and vice versa. Other times, I go, ‘F—k, I love you.’”

However, Ozzy added that if thing ultimately didn’t work out with Sharon, chances are he won’t get married again.

“I’ve been married twice in my life,” he said. “But I don’t understand people that have been married f—–g eight times or whatever. If this marriage ended, I’d go, ‘There’s something telling me I shouldn’t be married.’”