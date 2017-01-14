Oscars make slight change to nominations announcement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is ditching its traditional method of announcing Oscar nominations to a live audience at its headquarters in favor of a more digital disclosure.

The announcement has been made for many years to an assembled audience of media and publicists at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Instead, the nominations will be announced Jan. 24 through the Academy’s own presentation, using a global live stream on the Academy’s Oscar.com and Oscars.org platforms along with a satellite feed, and through local broadcasters, including ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The announcement will also begin slightly earlier at 5:18 a.m. PST, last year’s kicked off at 5:30 a.m. PST.

Additionally, the Academy has selected Oscar winners and nominees Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe to join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs for the presentations.

AMPAS issued the release late Friday afternoon but did not spell out a reason for the switch in how it announces the nominations. Last year’s announcement was made at the Goldwyn by directors Guillermo del Toro and Ang Lee, Boone Isaacs, and actor John Krasinski.

“To support your coverage, downloads and editorial content for the 24 Oscar award categories will be available on Oscar.com and Oscars.org immediately following the announcement,” the Academy said. “Satellite coordinates and announcement details will be available in the coming days, including interview opportunities. We invite you to celebrate our 89th Academy Awards with us, and to share in a terrific new Oscar season.”