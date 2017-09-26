Oswalt leads Mets minor league Award winners

“It’s awesome,” said Class A Advanced Columbia honoree Jordan Humphreys, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. “You get to know some of these guys a little bit more than I do, coming out here to this beautiful park and getting a little taste of it. It’s nice.”

In addition to Rosario and Smith, the Mets received contributions this season from two players who arrived straight from Double-A Binghamton: pitcher Chris Flexen and catcher Tomas Nido. Those two spent time during batting practice with the Award winners, who can interpret their friends’ success as evidence that they, too, are close.

“Every system’s got them,” Collins said. “We’re excited that these kids are here today. I think it’s a great honor. You ask every player in the Minor Leagues on Day 1 of Spring Training to go out and have a good year and the rewards will be down the line. This is a reward that these guys should understand, and is a big step for them.”

“Especially guys coming straight from Double-A like Tomas and Chris, you know you’re right there,” said Oswalt, who went 12-5 with a 2.28 ERA this summer at Binghamton. “But whenever the opportunity comes, it’s going to happen when it happens. I’ll be ready.”