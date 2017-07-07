A beaming Miss South Africa was photographed with children at a soup kitchen in what was supposed to be a feel-good charity event. But she ended up fending off accusations of racism for wearing gloves while interacting with black children.

Beauty pageant winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who is mixed-race, posted a video this week in which she said she and other volunteers wore disposable gloves because they were handling food and wanted to be hygienic. The Miss South Africa organization says Nel-Peters didn’t wear the gloves throughout the event.

Still, one Twitter user said: “I really can’t believe ‘our’ Miss SA is wearing latex so that she can touch these kids!!”

Race remains a sensitive issue in South Africa, where white minority rule ended in 1994.