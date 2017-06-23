Over 100 people feared buried by southwest China landslide

A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.

The government of Mao county in Sichuan province says the landslide from a mountain fell onto the village of Xinmo at about 6 a.m. Saturday. It blocked a 2 kilometer (1.24 mile)-section of a river.

The county government’s website says search and rescue efforts are under way.

Photos posted on the site showed piles of rubble and large rocks and emergency responders helping a woman by the road.

