A Dairy Queen owner in Wisconsin is standing by his decision to post a controversial sign describing his restaurant as “politically incorrect.” The sign, at the franchise in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, notifies customers that staff may say things like, “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Easter,” and “God Bless America.” It goes on to say, “We Salute and Honor the Flag, Give thanks to our Troops, Police Officers, and Firefighters, Give thanks for the USA and give free Sundaes to Veterans on Veterans Day.”

The bulletin even provides the owner’s contact information for offended readers, so he may “arrange a designated ‘snowflake safe space’ a minimum 24 hours in advance.” The notice signs off: “In God We Trust.”

An NBC affiliate in Chicago reports that a now-deleted photo of the sign was posted to Facebook by a disagreeing patron. “I find this extremely offensive,” the user wrote. “Please speak with the franchise owner.”

More from The Daily Meal

But, owner Kevin Scheunemann doesn’t think he’s in the wrong at all. “I felt the sign was appropriate to hang in terms of being transparent about the views of the owner and staff supporting God and country,” he told WDJT-TV, explaining that he posted the sign four years prior after a customer complained about Christian music playing inside the restaurant. “It just seems that those kinds of values and principles are becoming controversial in society.”

In a statement to NBC Chicago, a national Dairy Queen spokesperson said the company “does not encourage our independently owned and operated franchisees to post non-business related messages in their locations or on their external reader boards. The sign expresses the views of this independent owner only and does not speak for ADQ [American Dairy Queen] Corporation or any of our other independent franchise owners. We expect our franchisees and employees to treat every person who walks through our doors with the utmost dignity and respect. Nothing less is acceptable.”

It is unclear whether or not Scheunemann will take down the sign, but all politics aside — here are the 10 most controversial foods on earth.