MIAMI (AP) Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame an early six-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Monday night.

Miami slugger Justin Bour tied the game at 6 in the third inning with a grand slam, his 18th homer. Giancarlo Stanton also hit his 18th of the season to make it 7-all in the seventh.

Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer for Washington, and Anthony Rendon also went deep.

Enny Romero (2-3) retired his first two batters in the ninth but walked Dee Gordon on four pitches. Gordon stole second and went to third on a sharp infield single by Stanton before Christian Yelich walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases.

