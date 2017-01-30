The Prince of Darkness wants the world to know, despite what has been reported, he is not a sex addict.

Ozzy Osbourne told The Times in a new interview that he doesn’t have a problem. Rather, he’s just acting like a typical rock star.

“I’m in a f–king band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I?” the 68-year-old heavy metal front man told the UK-based publication, as reported by E! News.

He added, “I don’t think I’m a f–king sex addict.”

In May 2016, the musician and his wife, 64-year-old co-host of “The Talk” Sharon Osbourne, announced they were done after 33 years of marriage. The separation was apparently caused by the rocker’s very public affair with celebrity hair colorist Michelle Pugh.

“It was a bump in the road,” Ozzy told The Times of the breakup. “I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too [and] all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem.”

In August 2016, his rep said he was in therapy.

“He is sorry if Ms. Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context,” the singer’s rep told People magazine. “… Since his relationship with Ms. Pugh was exposed, Ozzy has gone into intense therapy. Ozzy is mortified at what his behavior has done to his family. He thanks God that his incredible wife Sharon is at his side to support him.”

“He’s working at it,” Sharon later told audiences that same year at her talk show. “It’s hard because it affects the whole family. And it’s… embarrassing to talk about.”

The couple has since seemingly reconciled, but in this new interview, Ozzy hints that his wife is to blame for their brief split.

“Sharon is a workaholic and that’s great. But if she comes home from ‘X Factor’ and wants to go to bed, what the f–k am I supposed to do?” he argued. “… That’s why men do stupid things, when they’re on their own.”

As for Sharon, he said she may want to skip on having her own fun if he ever gets too busy.

“Sharon have groupies? She’d better not,” Ozzy told The Times. “I’d go f–king mental.”

We’d guess after this revealing interview Ozzy may be sleeping on the couch for quite some time.