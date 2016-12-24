P.K. Subban delivers a Christmas gift with some help

P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators is well-known for his support of children’s hospitals. The defenseman worked his magic this year, again, combining Montreal with Nashville for a splendid holiday result.

Subban recruited children from the Montreal Children’s Hospital to help give Tennessee kids an extra fun holiday.

Per Montrealgazette.com:

Subban took a group of kids with sickle cell on a sleigh ride, had a bit of a singalong, and asked them questions about their city.

“You guys are awesome,” the former Montreal Canadien says. “I love you guys.”

When the sleigh stops, Subban and the Montreal kids have more surprises in store for their U.S. counterparts.

Enjoy the sleigh ride and keep the tissues handy.