PA Man Arrested For OC Armed Robbery

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for two armed robberies that happened in Ocean City in late January. 18-year-old Christopher Jones-Rivera will be extradited back to Maryland to face charges for robbing two victims at gunpoint on January 28. The first occurred at 10 p.m. in the area of 79th Street and Coastal Highway and the second happened just a half an hour later at a bus stop on 138th and Coastal. Jones-Rivera was found in Lancaster, PA and is charged with three counts of using a firearms, first degree assault and theft.