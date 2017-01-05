Pacers aim for fourth straight win as they host Nets

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time this season, the Indiana Pacers have won three straight games. They’ll look to make it four straight as they host the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

Paul George has been hot of late, scoring 32 or more points in three of his last four games. As he goes, the Pacers have gone this season. In the 18 Pacer wins, Paul George is averaging 24.4 points per game on 49% shooting. In the 18 Pacer losses, George is averaging 20.4 points per game on just 41 percent shooting. The Pacers are also 9-2 this season when George scores 25 or more points.

“The moment we start getting on a winning streak, I think it will carry over,” George said. “Our defense is starting to travel. We’ve got a chance to make it four against Brooklyn back home.”

The Pacers are 13-5 at home this season, while the Nets are a miserable 1-16 on the road. These teams have already played twice this season, with each team winning the game they hosted. The Pacers won the last matchup 118-97 on Nov. 25, despite not having George because of an injury.

Jeff Teague has also been hot for Indiana. He has racked up 45 assists in his last four games, and has averaged 15.8 points and 8.6 assists per game since Dec. 1.

“Jeff is really doing a great job,” teammate Myles Turner told the Indianapolis Star. “I feel like everything is starting with him. We’re moving the ball so much better and our offense is starting to come into its own.”

For the Nets, it’s been a rough few months. After starting the season with a respectable 4-5 record, they’ve gone 4-20 in their last 24 games.

“Our record speaks for itself,” Sean Kilpatrick told Nets Daily. “It’s not going to stop what we’re trying to do, and that’s getting better every day. That’s something our young guys really take heed of. We come in, we just get better.”

Scoring hasn’t been the problem for the Nets. Their 105.5 points per game is good enough for 12th best in the NBA. Defense, however, has been another story. The Nets are 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, and dead last in overall defense.

Brook Lopez has done well in his career against the Pacers. He’s averaging 22.5 points per game in the two matchups this season, and has averaged over 20 points per game against Indiana in the last few seasons. The matchup between Lopez and Pacers center Myles Turner will be a key in this contest.

The Pacers will once again be without Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) in this game. The Nets will be without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right hip tendinitis), and Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring).

This will be the third of four regular-season matchups between these two teams. They will meet again in Brooklyn on Feb. 3.