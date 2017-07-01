Pacers hire a new general manager, promote Dinwiddie

Kevin Pritchard has named a replacement for himself.

Pritchard, the Pacers’ president of basketball operations, announced Saturday he has named Chad Buchanan as general manager. Buchanan replaces Pritchard, who in May assumed his current role.

Pritchard also announced that Peter Dinwiddie, the team’s vice president of basketball operations, has been promoted to senior VP of basketball operations.

Buchanan, 44, joins the Pacers after spending the last three seasons as assistant GM for the Charlotte Hornets. He previously spent 10 years with the Portland Trail Blazers as a scout, acting GM (in 2011-12) and director of college scouting.

“I know Chad from when I was at Portland and I thought back then he was extremely sharp and gifted when it comes to talent and what teams need to improve,” Pritchard said. “I’m very pleased we can add someone of his caliber and look forward to working with him. He is very well respected and will fit into the culture we have here.”

Buchanan attended Simpson College (Indianola, Iowa) and was an assistant coach there for five years (1997-2002). He then became an assistant coach/assistant director of player personnel for the ABA’s Kansas City Knights in 2002-03 and served as an assistant coach at Drake in 2003-04 before landing in Portland.

Dinwiddie just completed his fifth year as VP of basketball operations after being director of basketball administration the four years prior to that. He has been with the franchise since 2006.

“Peter’s expertise in all areas related to our basketball operations is impressive,” Pritchard said. “Among other things, his knowledge of the salary cap and issues related to that is imperative to the success of our organization. This isn’t a title change; it’s a well-earned promotion.”