Pacers recall Georges Niang from Mad Ants

In advance of the Indiana Pacers’ Saturday night meeting with the New York Knicks, they’ve added another player back to the roster.

The Pacers announced Saturday that they have recalled forward Georges Niang from their affiliate in the NBA’s Development League, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Niang was assigned to the Mad Ants on Thursday and scored 23 points while playing 41 minutes in their Friday night loss to Raptors 905. He’s played in 15 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest.