INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers have selected UCLA forward TJ Leaf with the 18th overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10 Israeli-American, who moved at a young age to California where he’s lived most of his life, shot 61.7 percent from the field this season, and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Indiana also had the 47th overall pick Thursday night.

Leaf joins a franchise that’s in complete transformation mode. After taking over for Larry Bird as the team’s president of basketball operations in May, Kevin Pritchard is spending his first offseason of running the show trying to piece together a team that can deliver Indiana its first NBA title.

Four-time All-Star Paul George is expected to leave after next season.