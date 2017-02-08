Packers release veteran backup RB James Starks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have released James Starks, a seven-year veteran who struggled this season and didn’t play after Week 14 following a car accident.

General manager Ted Thompson announced the move on Tuesday. Starks was released with a non-football injury designation. He was in the concussion protocol following the accident the week of Dec. 12.

Starks ran for 145 yards on 63 carries in nine games, making four starts. He also missed time because of a knee injury at midseason.

As a rookie, Starks played all four postseason games in the Packers’ run to the Super Bowl in the 2010 season.

Running back Eddie Lacy, who missed most of the 2016 season with an ankle injury, is due to become a free agent. That would leave converted receiver Ty Montgomery as the Packers’ most experienced player in the backfield.