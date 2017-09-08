Packers-Seahawks offers chance for Bennett brothers reunion

SPLITTING CARRIES:Seattle would like to see Thomas Rawls be the primary ball carrier and Eddie Lacy as a complement. But Rawls is still trying to get fully healthy after being slowed late in the preseason by a high-ankle injury, meaning Lacy could be the No. 1 back in his return to Green Bay. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he would be fine with that scenario and said Lacy can handle 20 to 25 carries in a game.

“He’s had a great run with us getting to this point. He’s done everything we have asked of him, for weeks and weeks now,” Carroll said.

REPLACING LACY: Taking Lacy’s place in the Packers’ backfield is Ty Montgomery, the converted receiver going into his first full season as a running back. The running game got off to a slow start in the preseason, but picked up toward the end of August. The Packers also like the potential Montgomery’s rookie backups, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, showed in the preseason.

Montgomery’s pass-catching ability presents a matchup problem for defenses.

“Ty Montgomery is our starting running back, so his development is over. It’s time to go win games,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Michael Bennett has been a leader of the national anthem protests started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Asked if he would sit for the anthem before this week’s game, Martellus Bennett said, “Not at this point. I’m just processing everything. Me, I like to speak through my art. My words and things like that.”

SEATTLE (10-5-1) at GREEN BAY (10-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 3
SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 12-8
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Seahawks 38-10, Dec. 11, 2016
AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 3, Packers No. 2
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (10)
SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (8)
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (20), PASS (7)
PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (8), PASS (31)

