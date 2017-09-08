Packers-Seahawks offers chance for Bennett brothers reunion

View GalleryGallery:

SPLITTING CARRIES:Seattle would like to see Thomas Rawls be the primary ball carrier and Eddie Lacy as a complement. But Rawls is still trying to get fully healthy after being slowed late in the preseason by a high-ankle injury, meaning Lacy could be the No. 1 back in his return to Green Bay. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he would be fine with that scenario and said Lacy can handle 20 to 25 carries in a game.

“He’s had a great run with us getting to this point. He’s done everything we have asked of him, for weeks and weeks now,” Carroll said.

REPLACING LACY: Taking Lacy’s place in the Packers’ backfield is Ty Montgomery, the converted receiver going into his first full season as a running back. The running game got off to a slow start in the preseason, but picked up toward the end of August. The Packers also like the potential Montgomery’s rookie backups, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, showed in the preseason.

Montgomery’s pass-catching ability presents a matchup problem for defenses.

“Ty Montgomery is our starting running back, so his development is over. It’s time to go win games,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Michael Bennett has been a leader of the national anthem protests started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Asked if he would sit for the anthem before this week’s game, Martellus Bennett said, “Not at this point. I’m just processing everything. Me, I like to speak through my art. My words and things like that.”

SEATTLE (10-5-1) at GREEN BAY (10-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 3

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 12-8

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Seahawks 38-10, Dec. 11, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 3, Packers No. 2

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (10)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (8)

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (20), PASS (7)

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (8), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll 7-4 in kickoff weekend games, including 4-3 with Seattle. . . . Russell Wilson tied with Atlanta’s Matt Ryan for most wins in QB’s first five seasons (56). . . . WR Doug Baldwin has played in 72 straight games, fourth-longest active streak among receivers. . . . Baldwin’s 94 catches tied Bobby Engram’s single-season franchise record last year. . . . RB Eddie Lacy makes Seattle debut after spending first four seasons with Packers, including two 1,000-yard campaigns. . . . All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner’s NFL-high 167 tackles last year set franchise record. . . . LB K.J. Wright set career highs in tackles (126) and sacks (4). . . . Loss last season to Packers ended NFL-record 95 straight games of not losing by more than 10 points by Seattle. . . . Teams are only NFC squads to make playoffs last five seasons. . . . Seahawks DE Michael Bennett is older brother of Packers TE Martellus Bennett. . . . Green Bay opens season at home for first time since 2012. . . . Packers 3-0 at home against Seahawks with Aaron Rodgers as starting QB. . . . Rodgers led NFL with 40 TD passes and had franchise-record sixth season of 4,000 yards passing. . . . WR Jordy Nelson led NFL with 14 TD catches, while WR Davante Adams tied for second with 12. . . . Bennett makes Packers debut after catching at least 50 passes last four seasons, won Super Bowl with Patriots last season. . . . LB Nick Perry led team with career-high 11 sacks in 2016. . . . Fantasy Tip: Bennett has developed chemistry in camp with Rodgers. At 6-foot-6, Bennett offers kind of athletic target in red zone Packers haven’t had at tight end since Jermichael Finley.