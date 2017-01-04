Packers sign CB Waters from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers bolstered their depleted secondary Wednesday by signing converted cornerback Herb Waters from the practice squad.

The Packers suffered more injuries to their secondary Sunday night against Detroit, with cornerback Quinten Rollins currently in concussion protocol after suffering a neck injury while Makinton Dorleant was placed on injured reserve. Damarious Randall was also injured in the Lions game, but returned to practice Wednesday.

Waters was an undrafted wide receiver out of Miami (Fla.) who was moved to cornerback after being signed to Green Bay’s practice squad before the season.

“It’s a great credit to Herb and a credit to (cornerbacks coach) Joe Whitt,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s a young man with a lot in front of him. I’m excited for him personally. I know what he’s put into it. He’s worked his tail off. You talk about practice squad players and what they have to do in practice. It’s about opportunities and Herb has done a great job of making the switch and doing the extra stuff.”

The Packers host the New York Giants in a first-round playoff game Sunday at 3:40 p.m.