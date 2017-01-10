Packers snap counts: Cobb shines against Giants

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb loved when the New York Giants were in town this season. He had his two best games this season in terms of receiving yards against New York, recording both of his 100+-yard games. Combined, he caught 14 passes for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cobb was involved heavily in Green Bay’s game plan in Sunday’s playoff game, playing in 77 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps, despite missing the previous two games.

Some other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Due to his injury, Nelson played just 16 offensive snaps (23 percent).

— Jake Ryan set a career high with 12 tackles, meaning he recorded a tackle on 29 percent of his plays on the field.

— Micah Hyde has stepped up in a big way for the Packers defense the past few weeks, playing in 100 percent of their snaps the past two games.

— Ha-Ha Clinton Dix’s 65 plays on Sunday means he has still played in every single snap for the Packers’ defense this season

— Davante Adams played in 99 percent of the Packers snaps. He was relied on heavily when Jordy Nelson went out with an injury in the second quarter.

–Linebacker Blake Martinez made his postseason debut for Green Bay and played in 35 percent of the snaps. He had to leave Sunday’s game due to a knee injury.

Here’s the complete offensive and defensive snap counts for Green Bay against New York in the wild-card playoff game:

PLAYOFF GAME 1: GIANTS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (71) % Bulaga 71 100% Bakhtiari 71 100% Taylor 71 100% Linsley 71 100% A. Rodgers 71 100% Lang 71 100% Adams 70 99% Cobb 55 77% Cook 49 69% Montgomery 41 58% Allison 41 58% R. Rodgers 25 35% Ripkowski 25 35% Janis 16 23% Nelson 16 23% Michael 14 20% Spriggs 2 3% Kerridge 1 1%

PLAYOFF GAME 1: GIANTS (DEFENSE)