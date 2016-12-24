Packers will be without Randall Cobb against the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers will be without No. 2 wide receiver Randall Cobb on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Cobb was limited in practice all week and had been dealing with an ankle injury for the past two weeks. Last Sunday against the Bears, Cobb was ineffective and failed to catch a pass in a game he played in for the first time since his 2011 rookie season.

Cobb has been hindered by injuries all season and has 60 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging a career-low 10.2 yards per reception.

Davante Adams will start in place of Cobb.