Packers WR Jordy Nelson leaves game vs. Giants after taking a shot to the ribs

The Green Bay Packers’ second-half surge coincided with No. 1 receiver Jordy Nelson regaining his form after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, but they might have to do without him for the remainder of their playoff game against the New York Giants.

Nelson took a shot in the ribs from Giants defensive back Leon Hall during the second quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field. He dropped what would have been a 20-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers and was hit while his hands were still on the ball. He immediately rolled to the sideline and got treatment from trainers, then was carted to the locker room and was listed as questionable to return.

Jordy Nelson is being carted to the locker room #NYGvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2017

WR Jordy Nelson (rib) is questionable to return #NYGvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2017

Nelson, 31, finished the regular season with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and league-high 14 touchdown receptions.