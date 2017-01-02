As the Green Bay Packers gear up for their postseason date with the New York Giants, the NFL was busy announcing home and away matchups for the 2017 regular season.

The Packers’ NFC North division will go head-to-head against the NFC South and the AFC North next year.

Lambeau Field will host only two 2016 playoff teams, the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. Teams visiting Green Bay next year finished with a combined record of 60-66-2 (.477) in 2016.

The Packers will face three tough road challenges outside of their division in the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, all 2016 playoff teams.

Opponents that Green Bay will face on the road finished the 2016 regular season a combined 62-66 (.484).

Below is a complete list of the Packers’ 2017 opponents:

Home: Chicago Bears (3-13), Detroit Lions (9-7), Minnesota Vikings (8-8), New Orleans Saints (7-9), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-8), Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1), Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1)

Away: Chicago Bears (3-13), Detroit Lions (9-7), Minnesota Vikings (8-8), Atlanta Falcons (11-5), Carolina Panthers (6-10), Cleveland Browns (1-15), Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5), Dallas Cowboys (13-3)

An official schedule with dates and times of all 16 regular season games will be announced later this spring.