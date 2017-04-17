Pacman Jones lashes out at reporter on first day of Bengals workouts

It didn’t take long for Adam “Pacman” Jones to get reacquainted with the media.

The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback blew up at FOX 19’s Joe Danneman after he asked Jones a question about the fans following the team’s first voluntary offseason workout Monday. According to multiple outlets, Jones asked reporters not to talk about an offseason arrest after which he was charged with three misdemeanors.

One reporter asked Jones how important it was to have the team stand behind him after his latest alleged transgression.

“Words can’t express my gratitude and feelings for this organization, Mr. Brown, Coach Lewis, my teammates, the city of Cincinnati,” Jones said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “This is home for me. I am very eager to be here. I don’t take it for granted. I love playing football. I love helping the guys out and working together. I’m more than happy.”

Danneman posed a follow-up question a few minutes later.

“I know you said you were thankful for the organization, is there anything you have to show to fans, have to prove to the fans for them to welcome you back since there were a lot of people upset with the way things went down in the offseason for you?”

Jones immediately lashed out at Danneman, kicking him out of the interview huddle and telling him it would be the last interview Danneman would have for the year.

“Didn’t I just tell you don’t ask me that?” said Jones, who according to his attorneys has been in an anger management program. “You out the (interview), turn around, go back, go back that way, see you. Next question.”

But Jones wasn’t done berating Danneman, criticizing him for asking “stupid ass [expletive] questions” and later telling him to “shut the [expletive] up”, according to the Dayton Daily News.

This is just the latest altercation for Jones this offseason and during his 11-year career. He is accused of being disruptive at the Downtown Millennium Hotel and later head-butting and kicking the arresting officers during the Jan. 2 incident. An initial felony charge has been dropped, but he’s still facing the three misdemeanors.