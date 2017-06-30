SAN DIEGO (AP) Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed four hits over seven innings, and Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as San Diego beat the Atlanta Braves 6-0 on Thursday night.

Lamet (3-2), in his seventh career start, was stellar as he spotted his mid-90s fastball and was able to get the Braves to chase his late-breaking slider. He struck out eight and walked one.

The win gave the Padres the three-game set, which snapped the surging Braves’ streak of taking four consecutive series. After winning eight of 10 games, the Braves lost two straight to the Padres.

Lamet was backed by Myers’ blast in the second and Renfroe’s shot in the fifth. It was the 16th homer for both Padres, which ties them for the team-high.

Jaime Garcia (2-6) lasted six innings, surrendering six runs and seven hits. He had six strikeouts with three walks.

