Hardwick and Richards discuss the recent Anthony Rizzo slide into Austin Hedges and whether or not Andy Green made a right choice in not retaliating.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
What’s the first thing Derek Carr is going to do with his new contract money?
Just now
Padres Discussion: Is there a line teams have to draw in listening to fans?
Just now
WATCH: 103-year-old Lt. Jim Downing throws out the first pitch
2 hours ago
Check out Matt Szczur’s Tony Gwynn art
3 hours ago
The 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5k Run & Walk supporting the TAG Foundation
4 hours ago
The 2017 STARPAL Celebrity Waiter Luncheon
4 hours ago