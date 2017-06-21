Anthony Rizzo did more damage against the Padres in the Cubs’ 4-0 win on Tuesday. One night after his home-plate collision – which was deemed illegal by Major League Baseball – Rizzo homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning.

This man is in 2nd place in @AllStarGame voting. We want him in 1st place. #VoteRizzo: https://t.co/84rSodCuNo pic.twitter.com/swF2O5Dmgz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 21, 2017

Some wondered whether the Padres would plunk Rizzo in retaliation for that slide, which forced catcher Austin Hedges to leave Monday’s game with a bruised thigh. However, Padres manager Andy Green made it clear that his team wouldn’t intentionally hit Rizzo with a pitch – even though he thought the slide was a “cheap shot.”

Speaking with The Mighty 1090 radio in San Diego on Tuesday, Green explained his stance:

“What do you accomplish by hitting somebody?” Green said. “You accomplish nothing. You put a man on first base, and you give them a chance to win a baseball game. … You don’t, all of a sudden, gain the high, moral ground because you chose to retaliate. You don’t, all of a sudden, get to pound your chest because you were man enough to throw a ball at somebody’s back. I think it’s absolutely asinine to even take that approach.”

Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin echoed those comments after Tuesday’s game:

“I had a meeting with Andy, and he asked me to give my word I won’t hit (Rizzo) on purpose,” Chacin said, per The San Diego Union-Tribune. “He asked me to pitch inside to try to get him out, instead of putting him on first base. I was trying to do that, I was trying to make good pitches to him, and he hit a homer. That wasn’t the result I was looking for. In the second (at-bat), I got him out pitching inside.”

So, cooler heads did prevail.

Meanwhile, Rizzo is getting pretty used to this leadoff thing: In six games atop the order, he is 6-for-6 with three homers.

gallery: Each AL contender’s biggest need ahead of the MLB trade deadline

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!