Pair of 3-run rallies lifts Phillies over Nationals

PHILADELPHIA — Since just after the All-Star break, the Phillies, who struggled mightily in the first half, have played .500 baseball. Their latest victory was a 7-5 win over the Nationals on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, as they took two out of three games in the series.

The Phillies, who are 34-34 since July 18, have played better behind a kick-started offense, heavily contributed to by callups. Jorge Alfaro had a two-run double in a three-run second inning, while Aaron Altherr had a game-tying, two-run triple in a three-run fifth.