Pair of 3-run rallies lifts Phillies over Nationals

PHILADELPHIA — Since just after the All-Star break, the Phillies, who struggled mightily in the first half, have played .500 baseball. Their latest victory was a 7-5 win over the Nationals on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, as they took two out of three games in the series.
The Phillies, who are 34-34 since July 18, have played better behind a kick-started offense, heavily contributed to by callups. Jorge Alfaro had a two-run double in a three-run second inning, while Aaron Altherr had a game-tying, two-run triple in a three-run fifth.
The Nationals learned they will play the Cubs in the National League Division Series presented by T-Mobile, after Chicago secured the NL Central with a 5-1 victory in St. Louis. Washington has been focused on trying to make sure its team is sharp heading into the NLDS, including star outfielder Bryce Harper, who went 1-for-4 with a single, stolen base and a run scored in his second game back from the disabled list.
In his final start of the regular season, right-hander Tanner Roark — the Nationals’ projected No. 4 starter in the postseason — gave up six runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struggled with his command, issuing five walks and hitting a batter.
Jamal Collier covers the Nationals for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jamalcollier.
Ben Harris is a reporter for MLB.com based in Philadelphia.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.