Pair of UCLA freshmen among top 20 prospects for 2017 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft isn’t for another five and a half months, but scouting departments across the league have been in full swing evaluating prospects for what could be the best and deepest draft in recent memory.

Last year, Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram headlined the draft, but the class lacked depth. The 2017 crop of talent has both star power and depth, particularly at the point guard and forward positions.

The draft is full of talented, young players, as 16 of our top 20 prospects are freshmen in college, two others are 18-year-olds playing overseas, and the final two are sophomores who are under 20 years old.

Next month we’ll extend this list to 30, but as one NBA scout told us, “there aren’t 30 good players yet.” While that was certainly hyperbole, extending this list 10 more spots would just be rolling the dice with so much to play out six months from the draft.

So here is the first edition of our Big Board, and who we think are the top 20 prospects for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Check out The Sidelines with Evan Daniels podcast

Stephen R. Sylvanie USA TODAY Sports