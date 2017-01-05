Pakistan 177-3 at tea on day 3 of 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) Younis Khan moved toward his 34th test century as Pakistan reached 177-3 at tea, still trailing Australia by 361 runs, on a rain-affected third day of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

At the interval, Younis was 84 not out and captain Misbah-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 18, with Pakistan still needing another 161 runs to avoid the follow on, after the hosts declared their first innings at 538-8.

Four hours were lost to passing showers Thursday before Younis and Azhar Ali resumed their unbeaten century stand which had rallied Pakistan from a dire start to its innings on day two.

The pair added 26 runs to Pakistan’s overnight score of 126-2 before Younis was responsible for the needless run out of Azhar for 71. Younis played the ball to midwicket and called for a quick single, but Mitchell Starc’s athletic fielding effort and throw to the keeper’s end caught Azhar short of the crease.

It was unfortunate for Azhar who has been Pakistan’s strongest performer on a tough tour. The opener has 395 runs at an average of 98.75 for the series, surpassing Mohsin Khan’s 390 set in 1983 to become the highest Pakistani run-scorer in a series in Australia.

Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was replaced almost immediately after the resumption of play, having felt nauseous during the first over of play. Specialist batsman Peter Handscomb replaced Wade behind the stumps, while Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said Wade had been given medication and returned to the team hotel to rest.

In Josh Hazelwood’s second over of the day, an lbw appeal against Azhar was turned down by on-field umpire Sundaram Ravi. Captain Steve Smith called for a review which upheld the initial decision as the projected line of the delivery showed the ball not cleanly hitting the stumps.

Misbah, playing this match despite hinting at retirement after Pakistan’s innings defeat in the second test at Melbourne, looked comfortable against Australia’s spin attack as the visitors fought to avoid defeat and a series clean sweep.

