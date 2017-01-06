Pakistan 55-1; trail Australia by 409 at stumps on day 4

SYDNEY (AP) Australia was nine wickets away from completing a series clean sweep with Pakistan at 55-1, chasing 465 for victory, at stumps on day four of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

After captain Steve Smith declared the hosts’ whirlwind second innings at 241-2 midway through the final session, Nathan Lyon broke through four overs before stumps, removing opener Sharjeel Khan for 40.

Australia’s bowlers could not make further inroads into Pakistan’s batting lineup, with in-form opener Azhar Ali (10 not out) and nightwatchman Yasir Shah unbeaten on three, steering Pakistan safely to the close without further loss.

Earlier, David Warner hit a blistering 23-ball fifty while Smith (59) and Usman Khawaja (79 not out) also had half-centuries as Australia scored at a run rate of 7.5 over the 32 overs.

Warner’s latest milestone was the second-fastest fifty in test history and arrived just three days after he became the first Australian to hit a century in the first session of a match. The fastest 50 in test history remains the 21-ball blast by Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq against Australia at Abu Dhabi in 2014-15.

Warner was dismissed four balls later for 55, with eight fours and three sixes, bowled by Wahab Riaz as he attempted a heave over mid-wicket.

Khawaja and Smith scored at a more subdued rate, as they accumulated easy runs against a tiring Pakistan attack that was missing spearhead Mohammad Amir who was off the field having a scan for a side strain picked up during the morning warm-up.

Khawaja, opening for the concussed Matt Renshaw, raised his fifty off 74 balls with four boundaries, while Smith brought up his half-century the next over in just 38 balls with six fours and a six.

Smith departed soon after for 59, adjudged to be caught behind off Yasir Shah (1-124) by the television umpire after Misbah-ul-Haq called for a review.

Earlier, Josh Hazelwood (4-55) took the remaining two wickets in Pakistan’s first innings to bowl the tourists out for 315, trailing Australia by 223 runs, but Smith opted against enforcing the follow-on.

Younis Khan made 175 not out off 334 balls, with 18 fours and three sixes, including a huge six over long-on off Nathan Lyon (3-115) to reach his 150, for the 13th time in his test career.

The 114-test veteran Younis is now 58 runs shy of becoming the 13th player and first from Pakistan to score 10,000 runs.

Earlier Friday, Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said opening batsman Renshaw had been ruled out for the remainder of the third test due to concussion after being hit on the helmet twice in three days.