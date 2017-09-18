Pakistan: Attack at Afghan border kills 1, wounds 11

A Pakistan government official says a suicide attack has killed one civilian and wounded 12 others attempting to target a paramilitary vehicle near the Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan.

Local administrator Qaiser Khan Nasir said Monday that a suicide bomber targeted the paramilitary patrol but their vehicle sped away and it was passers-by who were struck by the explosion.

Khan said three of the wounded were in critical condition at Chaman Hospital.

Majlis-e-Abrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has claimed several such attacks in the recent past.