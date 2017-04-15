Pakistan’s military said on Saturday that security forces foiled a “major terrorist attack” on Christians after killing a militant and detaining his associate in the eastern city of Lahore.

The military said in a statement that four soldiers were injured during an overnight raid.

It was unclear which militant group wanted to target Easter Sunday in Lahore, where over 70 people were killed in a 2016 suicide bombing at a park, which was crowded with Christians and Muslims at the time.

The latest raid came hours after Christians celebrated Good Friday by worshipping at city churches.

Security forces in recent months have stepped up operations against militants but Friday’s raid and shootout came as Christians prepared to celebrate Easter.

