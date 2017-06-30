Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday expressed his disappointment over what he termed Washington’s “silence” despite human right violations in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where scores of youths have been killed or wounded in months-long violent clashes with the Indian forces.

Sharif made his remarks during a visit to the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, where officials briefed him about the recent Gulf Crisis, the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban have stepped up attacks against government forces, as well as Pakistan’s relations with the United States, China, Russia and other countries. He was also briefed about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States this week, according to a statement issued by Sharif’s office.

It said Sharif expressed his satisfaction over Pakistan’s strategic ties with China, revival of the strategic dialogue with the United States and Islamabad’s strong relations with Russia. He praised China’s recent efforts aimed at defusing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, it said.

Sharif expressed his disappointment over “the complete silence in the US-India joint statement on the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against Kashmiris,” the statement said. It said Sharif asked the ministry to highlight the Indian human right violations in Kashmir.

Sharif’s remarks came on the heels of Modi’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two sides later issued a statement in which they made no reference to violence in Kashmir, which is divided between archrivals Pakistan and India who have fought two wars over control of the region since 1947.

Friday’s briefing for Sharif was held a day after Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat and lodged a complaint over Wednesday’s shooting in Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of backing Kashmiri rebels. Pakistan denies the charge, saying it only provides moral and political support to Kashmiris.