Palestinian kills British tourist in Jerusalem

A British woman has died after being attacked by a Palestinian man with a knife in Jerusalem, Israeli police said.

The woman in her early 20s was travelling on the Jerusalem Light Rail near Old City when she was attacked, officials said.

Police wrestled the man to the ground after the attack, Times of Israel reports.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency identified the assailant as 57-year-old Jamil Tamimi and said he suffered with mental health problems and was convicted in 2011 for sexually assaulting his daughter.

It added that he had previously tried to commit suicide.

