Palestinian kills tourist in Jerusalem – VIDEO: Tourist stabbed to death on train

A British woman has been stabbed to death by a Palestinian man in Jerusalem, Israeli police said.

The student in her early 20s was traveling on the Jerusalem Light Rail near Old City when she was attacked, officials said.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency identified the assailant as a 57-year-old Palestinian and said he suffered with mental health problems.

It added that he had previously tried to take his own life.

In a statement, Shin Bet said: “This is one of many instances where a Palestinian suffering personal strife… chooses to carry out an attack in order to find release for his problem.”

The attacker stabbed the woman multiple times and was armed with a kitchen knife, according to media reports.

Footage from the scene showed officers grabbing the assailant and forcing him to the ground while passengers attempted to get off the train.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the suspect is being questioned “as to his motives…and if he planned the attack on his own”.

At the time of the incident, Old City was packed with people celebrating Good Friday and Passover.

