Palestinians seek weekend prayers to protest US Embassy move

An official says Palestinian leaders are calling for mosque and church prayers “from Pakistan to Tehran, from Lebanon to Oman” this weekend to protest the possible move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump promised such a move during his campaign.

Mohammed Ishtayeh, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Tuesday that the Palestinians were told by “American circles and diplomatic friends” that Trump might reaffirm the plan during his Jan. 20 inaugural speech.

Ishtayeh says an embassy move would mean “the end of the two-state solution” to the conflict and would violate a global consensus.

The Palestinians seek a future capital in east Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in 1967.

Most countries, including the U.S., maintain embassies in Israel’s Tel Aviv.