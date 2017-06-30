Palmeiro Powers Shorebirds Past K-Town

KANNAPOLIS, NC – Preston Palmeiro‘s three-run homer in the sixth inning turned the tables as the Delmarva Shorebirds upended the Kannapolis Intimidators 6-4 on Friday night at Intimidators Stadium.

Down 3-2 in the top of the sixth, Frank Crinella led off with a soft grounder that died on the grass down the third base line for a single. Jake Ring then took a walk, and Palmeiro belted a long flyball to dead center, halfway up the grassy hill. The blast was Palmeiro’s 10th of the season and put the Shorebirds (5-4, 34-43) up 5-3. Delmarva made it a four-spot in the inning on consecutive singles by Chris Clare, Gerrion Grim, and Ryan McKenna.

The Intimidators (4-5, 43-34) threatened to get back into it in the bottom of the seventh as Cody Dube walked the bases loaded. Steven Klimek came in from the ‘pen and got a crucial flyout from Micker Adolfo to end the threat.

Grant Massey singled with one out in the eighth, and Daniel Gonzalez cracked an RBI double to the warning track in left to make it 6-4. Klimek would buckle down from there, striking out J.J. Franco and Sam Dexter back-to-back to get out of the jam. He then struck out the first two of the ninth and got Aaron Schnurbusch to fly out softly to left to seal the deal.

Alex Wells (6-4) earned the win with his fifth quality start of June, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out seven on 89 pitches, finishing the month with just two walks in 38.1 innings. Blake Hickman (1-2) took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits in 5.1 frames. Klimek’s seven-out save was his third of the year and second against Kannapolis.

Mitch Roman opened the scoring with a one-out solo homer to left center in the first. With two outs in the inning, Adolfo and Zach Remillard singled, and Grant Massey found a seam in left center for a double, scoring both Adolfo and Remillard to make it 3-0.

Crinella took a pitch in the forearm to lead off the fourth inning, and Ring dropped a single into right center to send him to third. Palmeiro hit a sharp grounder that deflected off Hickman’s glove and over to second base, where Sam Dexter made a glove scoop over to first for the out. Crinella came in to score on the play and Ring moved up to second. Ring then got to third on a passed ball, and Collin Woody hit a grounder to third that Remillard overthrew to the bag, resulting in a two-base error. Ring scored on the play to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Wells got some help defensively in the bottom of the fourth when second baseman Tanner Kirk dove full exension with his back turned to the plate to make a catch and rob Franco of a base hit.

Palmeiro led the way at the plate for the ‘Birds, going 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. His 45 RBIs on the season are most on the team. McKenna finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Crinella and Ring each had a hit and two runs.

Massey paced the Intimidators at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, run, and two RBIs. Adolfo and Dexter each had two hits.

Delmarva finishes the month of June with a 13-13 record, their first .500+ month this season.

The Shorebirds open up July with game two against the Intimidators as Lucas Humpal (4-6, 3.93) duels Luis martinez (2-0, 1.64). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.