Palmer-Brown excited to be in front of the home crowd

By news@wgmd.com -
31

Erik Palmer-Brown got the start for Sporting KC against the Philadelphia Union on Thursday.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Palmer-Brown excited to be in front of the home crowd

Palmer-Brown excited to be in front of the home crowd

Just now

Salvy on the LoCain Splash: 'He don't know how to do it'

Salvy on the LoCain Splash: ‘He don’t know how to do it’

11 hours ago

Yost impressed with Royals offense and bullpen in win

Yost impressed with Royals offense and bullpen in win

11 hours ago

WATCH: Salvy's two-run homer in the tenth wins it for the Royals

WATCH: Salvy’s two-run homer in the tenth wins it for the Royals

21 hours ago

Salvador Perez, Jason Vargas excited to go to the All-Star Game

Salvador Perez, Jason Vargas excited to go to the All-Star Game

1 day ago

WATCH: Merrifield, Moustakas homer in Royals' win over Mariners

WATCH: Merrifield, Moustakas homer in Royals’ win over Mariners

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR