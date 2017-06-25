Pamela Anderson is opening a vegan restaurant in the South of France

Pamela Anderson, who has been a longtime animal rights activist is opening a vegan restaurant in France, her new home and has invited France’s new President Emmanuel Macron to dine there.

The announcement was buried in a letter about her rumored beau, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is residing inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The former “Baywatch” actress has been trying to convince political leades to help free Assange.

“I am reaching out to Emmanuel Macron, and to his wife Brigitte Trogneux,” she wrote. “As a resident of France, my adopted home, I would like to meet with you and discuss Julian’s situation. I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invitation to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum.”

Anderson is partnering with chef Christophe Leroy on the new restaruant which is dubbed La Table du Marché, and is part of the country inn called Les Moulins de Ramatuelle, which is owned and operated by Leroy.

According to her website, La Table du Marché will open on July 4 for 50 nights only.