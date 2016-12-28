Pamela needs to dress her age

Stars who don’t dress their age
Sometimes young stars try to grow up too fast. Sometimes older stars can’t ditch the mini skirts. These are examples of each instance.
Pamela Anderson
Sure, Pammy is still a bombshell, but that doesn’t excuse her knack for shopping in the Junior’s section at Macy’s.
For more pics of Anderson, go to x17online.com.
Kris Jenner
Noah Cyrus
Looks like Noah Cyrus is taking a page out of her older sister Miley’s style book. The 15-year-old was dressed in tight black pants and a strappy-bra that she tried to pass off as a top. The youngest Cyrus kid was attending Kylie Jenner’s 18 birthday in West Hollywood and certainly looked dress for the occasion.
Patricia Heaton
The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star stepped out in a sexy white mini-dress in New York City. The revealing number is just a little too much for the typically conservative star.
Penelope Mitchell
“Zipper” cast member Penelope Mitchell outfit failed to impress at the premiere of her new film at the Sundace Film Festival in Utah. While it’s nice to see the young actress dress in a modest fashion, this is not a good look for the then 23-year-old.
Mariah Carey’s LBD
The then 44-year-old mother of two made a splash at the Los Angeles “Hercules” premiere in a revealing LBD.
Emma Stone’s floral disaster
Stone looked matronly in a purple floral flock in New York City. The then 25-year-old should ditch that look ASAP!
Britney
We're not sure what age is appropriate for Spears' getup. The singer stepped out wearing daily dukes and a bandana-like top.
Carmen Electra
Heidi Klum
The typically well-dressed Klum looked disheveled and way past her 40-years in overalls.
Courtney Stodden
Brooklyn Decker
Victoria Beckham
Beckham may be a mom of four, but that doesn't mean she has to completely cover up. The former Spice Girl singer is known for her fashion sense but this outfit definitely doesn't earn her her usual spot on the best dressed list.
Rihanna
What was she thinking? The 26-year-old singer looked cloer to 66 in her purple suit.
Shannen Doherty
We’re pretty sure Doherty is past the age of Daisy Dukes. Sometimes more is more Shannen.
For more pictures of Doherty, visit X17online.com.
Miley Cyrus
While we appreciate Miley covering up for once, the 21-year-old singer looks frumpy in her black frock.
Kate Middleton
Princess Kate is known for her modest style, but that doesn’t mean the new mummy has to dress like a granny!
Adele
Adele’s talent is far beyond her years, but so is her wardrobe. Can you believe she’s only 25?
Jennifer Aniston
Jen, we get it, you have great legs. But when the pockets of shorts show, that usually means they are too short – especially for someone who is closer to 50 than 30.
For more pics of Jen, go to x17online.com.
Amanda Seyfried
With temperatures surpassing 100 degrees in NY there’s no excuse for Amanda to have worn this Bette Midler lookin’ number to a taping of David Letterman.
For more pics of Amanda, go to x17online.com.
Heidi Klum
A lacy see-thru top may have been apropos for the Victoria’s Secret runway, but it isn’t exactly mom-of-the-year attire.
For more pics of Heidi, go to x17online.com.
Fergie
Fergie isn’t even a mom yet, and already her fashion sense is suffering. Give that suit back to grandma.
For more pics of Fergie, go to x17online.com.
Sharon Stone
Jessica Chastain
Madonna
This is somewhat conservative for Madonna. But women in their 50s should probably refrain from wearing cheerleader uniforms.
For more pics of Madonna, go to x17online.com.
Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling’s leading lady looks very mature for a trip to the “Late Show with David Letterman” in NY.
For more pics of Eva, go to x17online.com.
Carmen Electra
Any woman who celebrated her 20th birthday over two decades ago should probably retire her backless nightclub attire.
For more pics of Carmen, go to x17online.com.
Anna Hathaway
The young actress only recently got married, but she has been dressing matronly for years.
Model Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Okay, Heidi, we know you have the figure of an 18-year-old, but that doesn’t mean you have to dress like one.
For more pics of Heidi, go to x17online.com.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
The young actress goes from barely there clothing to this frumpy ensemble that belongs on someone twice her age.
For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.
Janice Dickinson
Kourtney Kardashian
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna
The former ‘Melrose Place’ star was spotted wearing a top she may have bought when she was on ‘Melrose Place.’
Oh, and Axl Rose called. He wants his bandana back.
And his shades.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
We get it Heidi. You are a supermodel. But you are also 39 years old and have three or four dozen kids. Come on mom, wear a sweater!
Selena Gomez
The young actress is promoting her most recent flick “Spring Breakers.”
Apparently she doesn’t want to be viewed as a young partying teen, so she’s trying to dress more like Diane Keaton instead.
For more pics of Selena, go to x17online.com.
Ivana Trump
Ivana Trump
Donald Trump’s ex-wife and TV personality Ivana Trump has been vacationing in St. Barts with her current main squeeze. She should have retired short shorts and midriff baring tops decades ago.
For more pics of Ivana, go to x17online.com.
Katy Perry
Most gals play up their sex appeal on Valentine’s day, but not Katy Perry! It looks like she borrowed one of her grandmother’s dresses to have a romantic dinner with beau John Mayer on Feb. 14.
For more pics of Katy, go to x17online.com.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Cher circa 1990, is that you?
This one is as much about dressing your age as it is dressing your era. Kristen Stewart has never been exactly what one would call “fashion savvy” but this look is one of the strangest we’ve seen in a while. It’s a fine mix of Cher and Tina Turner, when they were 40+ and still trying to look sexy.
For more pics of Kristen, go to x17online.com.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
The “Les Miserables” star doesn’t dress like her peers her own age. She’s like four decades ahead of her time at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony for Hugh Jackman on Dec. 13.
For more pics of Anne, go to x17online.com.
Mariah Carey
The songstress is a mom of two and almost half a century old. She needs to stop getting wardrobe advice from people Miley Cyrus’ age.
For more pics of Mariah, go to x17online.com.
Demi Lovato
She certainly does not look like a Disney star anymore in this ensemble!
Kylie Minogue
Denim jump-suits are only okay for toddlers. Not for women who are over 40.
For more pics of Kylie, go to x17online.com.
Halle Berry
Halle is much closer to age 50 than she is to age 20, and although she looks amazing for her age, this is a great lesson: Just because you can wear something, doesn’t mean that you should.
For more pics of Halle, go to x17online.com.
Pippa Middleton
Fashionista Pippa may be losing her touch. She showed up to her book signing in London looking like her book was more about dressing for drafty rooms in her sister’s palaces than it is about entertaining.
For more pics of Pippa, go to x17online.com.
Taylor Swift
The young songstress has an old soul, and a wardrobe to match.
For more pics of Taylor, go to x17online.com.
Vanessa Williams
You see 20-somethings showing off their bra straps all the time, but Vanessa Williams is 48. Shouldn’t she own a strapless bra by now?
For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.
Joe Perry
The Aerosmith guitarist should have gotten the memo decades ago that over the age of 30, his shirt should be buttoned. It hasn’t been appropriate for years.
For more pics of Joe, go to x17online.com.
Christina Hendricks
Can you believe that the “Mad Men” star is only 36?
She sure likes her vintage duds.
For more pics of Christina, go to x17online.com.
Madonna
The star was born in 1958, there are no circumstances in which her donning a cheerleader outfit are okay. Neither Halloween nor theatrical performances make this look okay. She should stop shopping in her teen daughter’s closet.
Click through for some more stars who are confused about which aisles they should be perusing…
For more pics of Madonna, go to x17online.com.
Jennifer Lopez
Okay, we get it, you have an awesome body. But cropped tops and short shorts are meant for ladies half your age.
For more pics of J-Lo go to x17online.com.
Melanie C.
Melanie C.
The former Spice Girl still dresses like she’s in her teens and part of a pop group. The 38-year-old singer attended an award show in Berlin in this cut-up number.
For more pics of Mel C. go to x17online.com.
Dakota Fanning
The 18-year-old acts and dresses overly mature for her age.
For more pics of Dakota, go to x17online.com.
Dita Von Teese
The 39-year-old model likes to take some fashion risks, and sometimes it looks like she’s trying to be 18 again.
For more pics of Dita, go to x17online.com.
Kirsten Dunst
The 30-year-old actress, who is often known for her partying ways, is hoping a seriously old looking outfit will make people take her seriously.
For more pictures of Kirsten, go to x17online.com.
Raven Simone
The former Disney star recently shed some weight, which is probably what makes her think that this outfit is okay. We’re not sure if she looks like a kid playing dress up or a 40-year-old exotic dancer.
For the record, she’s 26.
That’s so NOT Raven.
For more pics of Raven, go to x17online.com.
Rose McGowan
The 38-year-old’s face has been looking rather old as of late.
Now her clothes match the look.
Fore more pics of Rose, go to x17online.com.
Glenn Close
The 64-year-old looks great for her age, but with age, should, perhaps, also come higher necklines?
Drew Barrymore
The recently engaged actress has always had a style of her own. Although recently it looks like she borrows some of the pieces from her grandma.
Kathy Griffin
When is the last time you saw someone rocking a baby tee?
When’s the last time you saw a 50-year-old woman in one?
For more pics of Kathy, go to x17online.com.
Jennifer Love Hewitt
The “Ghost Whisperer” star doesn’t like to show off her figure or her young age. She’s 32.
For more pics of x17online.com.
Nicollette Sheridan
The former “Desperate Housewives” star has aged very well if she doesn’t think she needs a bra at age 47! She also went out in this see-through shirt, to show the world just how perky she really is.
For more pics of Nicollette, go to x17online.com.
Melanie Griffith
There are certain rules when it comes to fashion: no white after Labor Day, and no leggings after 40.
Melanie is 54.
For more pics of Melanie, go to x17online.com.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba, 30, looks like a librarian at a holiday party (and not in a good way) at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York.
Katherine Heigl
The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star wears her youth on her feet, and nowhere else. From the oversized sweater, to the short hair and sunglasses, she looks like she’s 45.
But she’s really 32!
For more pics of Katherine, go to x17online.com.
Emmy Rossum
The 25-year-old is way too young to be wearing a long-sleeved lace dress.
For more pics of Emmy, go to x17online.com.
Taylor Momsen
Hollywood or not, would you let your teen out of the house in this ensemble?
The “Gossip Girl” star, now 18, performed in this revealing get up last year – a month before she turned 17.
For more pics of Taylor, go to x17online.com.
LeAnn Rimes
The 29-year-old wears a faux fur jacket that’s more grandma than glam.
For more pics of LeAnn, go to x17online.com.
Maria Shriver
Maria Shriver
The newly-single former first lady of California leaves a Marc Jacobs event in New York looking like she’s a 30-year-old on the prowl.
For 55, she looks darn good, so why not?
For more pics of Maria, go to x17online.com.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
The actress hasn’t really been in anything lately. And with this look, it seems like the 30-year-old has given up on acting in favor of becoming a librarian!
For more pics of JLS, go to x17online.com.
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan
The 54-year-old singer refuses to retire her skin-tight dresses.
For more pics of Gloria, go to x17online.com.
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
The British actress looks like she’s either an old lady, or in a period piece about the 19th century.
For more pics of Keira, go to x17online.com.
Goldie Hawn
At what age is one supposed to retire spandex?
Goldie is 65. We think it’s time!
For more pics of Goldie, go to x17online.com.
Janice Dickinson
Sure, she has a great figure considering she’s 56 years old, but does that give her the right to wear this ensemble to host a fashion event?
For more pics of Janice, go to x17online.com.
Ashton Kutcher
The 33-year-old looks older than his wife Demi, 48, in this ensemble.
For more pics of Ashton, go to x17online.com.
Kourtney Kardashian
Unlike her mom who has tried to stop the clock, Kourtney is trying to speed it up in her librarian attire.
For more pics of Kourtney, go to x17online.com.
Elle Fanning
Elle, 13, wants to be a serious actress like her older sister Dakota, 17. But someone should teach the young Fanning the difference between acting mature and dressing like an old lady.
For more pics of Elle, go to x17online.com.
Jennifer Garner
The actress loves to play the role of “soccer mom” doting around her two daughters Violet and Seraphina. But she’s taken on a new look lately. We call it “old librarian.”
For more pics of Jen, go to x17online.com.
Selena Gomez
A cutout dress may be okay for Jennifer Lopez or Beyonce, but Selena is only 19! She should opt for more fabric.
Christina Hendricks
The “Mad Men” star is only 36. Somebody should tell her stylist that.
Katie Holmes
It seems as though ever since she married Tom Cruise – 17 years her senior – Katie has been trying to dress more his age than her own.
For the record, she’s 32, not 101.
Linda Hogan
Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife is currently engaged to one of her son’s former high school classmates, Charlie Hill. He’s 22 and she’s 52.
Guess that’s why she feels like she needs to shop in the junior’s section at the mall.
For more pics of Linda, go to x17online.com.
Lisa Rinna
The actress has a great body for a 48-year-old, but she also has two daughters. It’s time to put it away.
Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake tends to be pretty fashion savvy, so it pains us to see that over the years he couldn’t help his ex-girlfriend of three years improve her fashion sense.
The gorgeous star is 29, but she looks like she just left a mean game of shuffle board at the Palm Springs retirement home.
Lily Allen
Madonna
Okay, we get it, you’re a “material girl” but don’t you think at age 53, you should have long retired thigh high boots and mini skirts?
Again we say, put it away.
For more pics of Madonna, go to x17online.com.
An Olsen Twin
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been in the spotlight since they were babies.
So it could be said that Hollywood years are like dog years and in tinsel town, they are much older than 25. They sure dress that way.
For more pics of the Olsens, go to x17online.com.
Miley Cyrus
The 19-year-old is continuously trying to break away from her “Hannah Montana” innocent alter ego with some sexy wardrobe choices. Oh, and by getting engaged.
For more pics of Miley, go to x17online.com.
Kelly Osbourne
Ozzy’s daughter has shed lots of weight over the years, but she seems unsure of how to dress it. This ensemble looks more like a school uniform for a 9-year-old than an outfit fit for a 26-year-old.
For more pics of Kelly, go to x17online.com.
Julia Roberts
Brandy
Nope, this isn’t a “Dancing with the Stars” outfit. The 32-year-old chose this ensemble for a Macy’s event in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.
Kim Kardashian
The 30-year-old reality star isn’t going to make any friends with PETA in this fur lined sweater. She probably won’t make friends her age either.
For more pics of Kim, go to x17online.com.
Kate Beckinsale
Nope, this isn’t a Halloween costume.
The 38-year-old “Van Helsing” star went to Fred Segal in this number.
Wonder if there’s a diaper under there?
For more pics of Kate, go to x17online.com.
Ashley Tisdale
The “High School Musical” star looks like she’s wearing doilies on her dress.
There should be no room for doilies in a 26-year-old’s life.
For more pics of Ashley, go to x17online.com.
Kim Catrall
This kind of dress may have been okay for Samantha in “Sex and the City,” but in real-life, we much prefer Kim when she dresses for her age. (She’s 54.)
Liv Tyler
Liv has grown up in the public eye. Unfortunately, she thinks she’s much more grown than she actually is.
She’s only 34. And no, she’s not an extra in “Newsies” either.
