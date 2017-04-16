Panama midfielder Amilcar Henriquez shot and killed

Amilcar Henriquez, a midfielder for the Panama national who played against the United States in World Cup qualifying just last month, has died after being shot in Panama. He was 33 years old.

The Arabe Unido midfielder, who had 75 caps for Panama, was found murdered in Nuevo Colon on Sunday.

Henriquez played for Panama in their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, last against the United States on March 28 in a 1-1 draw. He came on in the 80th minute as a substitute for Gabriel Gomez.

He also featured for Arabe Unido in CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals recently, playing in a two-legged series in Dallas and Panama in February and March. Arabe Unido lost the series 5-2 on aggregate and were knocked out of the competition.

Lamentamos en lo más profundo la muerte de nuestro seleccionado nacional Amílcar Henríquez. Dios reciba tu alma Mickey. pic.twitter.com/JaODnBH1kK — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) April 16, 2017

The Panama Football Federation shared a tribute to the slain player on Sunday night, writing: “We deeply regret the death of our selected national Amilcar Henriquez. God gets your soul Mickey.”

The president of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela, also tweeted condolences and vowed to mobilize police to Colon, where the murder took place.

Henriquez made his international debut in 2005 and returned to Arabe Unido last year after stints with Atletico Huila, Independiente Medellín and América Cali among other clubs throughout his career.