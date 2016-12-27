53.5 F
Panasonic, Tesla to Start Solar Cell Production

By news@wgmd.com -
27

Panasonic and Tesla Motors said on Tuesday they have agreed to start production of photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.

In a joint statement, the two companies said they plan to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019.

The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two companies first announced in October.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

