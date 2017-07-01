Panthers agree to terms with forward Micheal Haley on 2-year contract

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Micheal Haley on a two-year, one-way contract.

“I’m excited to welcome Micheal to the Panthers organization,” said Tallon. “He fills a need for our club and will help us get back to playing with the sort of passion and grit that will help us win.”

“Micheal will help support our core group with his leadership and toughness,” said Panthers Head Coach Bob Boughner. “I know what sort of impact he has in the room and on the ice. He’s the type of person and player that we need.”

Haley, 31, recorded a career-high 12 points (2-10-12) and 128 penalty minutes in 58 games with the San Jose Sharks during the 2016-17 season.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound native of Guelph, Ontario, has appeared in 130 NHL games for San Jose (2014-17), the New York Rangers (2012-13) and New York Islanders (2009-10), recording 16 points (5-11-16) and 350 penalty minutes. Haley was originally signed by the Islanders as a free agent on May 19, 2008