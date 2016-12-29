Panthers at Buccaneers: Game preview, odds, prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 17. Here is a game preview, the betting odds, and a final score prediction.

Week 17 will have 16 divisional rivalry games on tap for all’s enjoyment. One of the games happening on early afternoon Sunday, Dec. 1 will be between the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7). Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

Carolina has been eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC. After going 15-1 and all the way to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, the Panthers now find themselves out of the NFC Playoffs for the first time in four years. Carolina needs to find itself this offseason to get back on track in an improving NFC South.

Tampa Bay is still alive in the NFC Wild Card race, but only barely. The Buccaneers need a lot of things to go their way to make the 2016 NFC Playoffs, including a win on Sunday combined with another Washington Redskins tie. What are the chances a team ties two games in a 16-game NFL season? The prognosis is not promising for Tampa Bay to reach the NFC Playoffs.

Odds

Point Spread: Tampa Bay -6

Moneylines: Tampa Bay -240, Carolina +200

Over/Under: 46.5

According to OddsShark.com, Tampa Bay will be laying six points at home to visiting Carolina. The associated moneylines for this NFC South rivalry game are Tampa Bay -240 and Carolina +200 This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 46.5 points.

Here are the trends to know with the Panthers: 1.) Carolina is 4-7-2 against the spread in its last 13 games. 2.) The Panthers are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 road games. 3.) Carolina is 2-7 straight up in its last nine games on the road. 4.) The point total has gone over in five of the Panthers’ last seven road games. 5.) Carolina is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games against Tampa Bay.

Here are the trends to know with the Buccaneers: 1.) Tampa Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 straight up in their last seven games. 2.) The point total has gone under in four of the Buccaneers’ last six games. 3.) Tampa Bay is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine home games. 4.) The Buccaneers 6-18 straight up in its last 24 home games.

It’s probably wise to take the Panthers getting points and the under in this game. Tampa Bay saw its promising playoff push last week slip away in New Orleans. This could be a potential let down game for the Buccaneers.

If it ends up being a shootout, then it will be Tampa Bay all day However, if it is a low-scoring affair, trust Cam Newton to make the occasional splash play with his arm to sink the Buccaneers.

Pick: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 20

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on