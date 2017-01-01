Panthers at Buccaneers: Highlights, score and recap

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here are all the highlights, the game recap, and the final score.

In an early afternoon kickoff on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) will host the Carolina Panthers (6-9) in Week 17. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

Carolina has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Panthers will not have their opportunity to defend their NFC Championship in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. Carolina is likely looking at a top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay is barely alive in the NFC Playoffs race. The Buccaneers will need so much to go their way to get that No. 6 seed. Pretty sure Tampa Bay needs somebody to tie to have any shot at getting that final NFC playoff. Prognosis: not good.

Three Stars

Mike Evans: Evans will be a monster in the middle of the field for the Buccaneers passing game. Look for him to have nine catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Greg Olsen: Olsen will be a beast up the middle as well, but in the Panthers passing game. Look for him to have eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. James Winston: Winston will need to come up big if the Buccaneers want any shot at making the NFC Playoffs. Look for him to complete 61 percent of his passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Game

Carolina failed to reach the NFC Playoffs for the first time since the 2012 NFL season. The Panthers’ next game will be in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season versus an opponent to be determined.

Barring some sort of ridiculous parlay involving a tie, the Buccaneers’ will likely miss the 2016 NFC Playoffs. Tampa Bay’s next game is likely going to be in Week 1 in the 2017 NFL season against an opponent to be determined.

