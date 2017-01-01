Panthers at Buccaneers live stream: How to watch online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this NFC South rivalry game online.

Week 17 will feature 16 divisional rivalry games to close out the season. One of those games will be between a pair of NFC South division rivals in the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7).

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan.1 will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the NFC telecast. The available live stream for this game can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Carolina has had a miserable 2016 NFL campaign. After going 15-1 en route to Super Bowl 50, the Panthers plummeted to a sub-.500 campaign to miss the NFC Playoffs for the first time since 2012. Carolina can do no better than 7-9 this season and will have to win on the road in Tampa to do so in Week 17.

Tampa Bay is technically still alive in the NFC wild card race. The Buccaneers need of all things the Washington Redskins to tie against the New York Giants on Sunday to get that No. 6 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. It’s looking increasingly likely that the 8-7 Buccaneers will miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Buccaneers will be laying six points at home to the visiting Panthers. The associated moneylines for this game are Tampa Bay -240 and Carolina +200. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 46.5 points.

With both teams losing to NFC South rivals in Week 16, this one could go either way. Tampa Bay has been the better team in 2016, but Carolina may still have the better of the two rosters. For an otherwise meaningless game, this could still be an exciting watch on early Sunday afternoon.

