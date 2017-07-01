Panthers buy out forward Jussi Jokinen

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has exercised a buyout on forward Jussi Jokinen. The buyout is in accordance with the NHL/NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“I want to thank Jussi for his three years of dedication to the Florida Panthers,” said Tallon. “He has been an excellent mentor for our young players and is one of the classiest players in the game. We wish him success in his future endeavors.”