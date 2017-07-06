Panthers, D Mark Pysyk agree to 3-year contract

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon announced Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Mark Pysyk on a three-year contract.

“Mark is a young, intelligent defenseman who has become an important part of our future,” said Tallon. “He was one of our most consistent players last season and was a solid presence on our penalty kill. We look forward to Mark being a steadying force on our blue line for years to come.”

Pysyk, 25, appeared in all 82 regular season games with Florida recording 17 points (4-13-17). In his first season with the Panthers, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Sherwood Park, Alberta registered career-highs in goals, assists and points. He logged a team-leading 232:26 shorthanded time on ice and 23 shorthanded blocked shots on Florida’s no. 2-ranked penalty kill.

Over 207 NHL games with Florida (2016-17) and Buffalo (2012-16), Pysyk has registered 43 points (9-34-43). He was originally selected by Buffalo in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

On the international stage, Pysyk earned a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship.

