Panthers owner Jerry Richardson comes through for every single team employee

By news@wgmd.com
If karma is real, Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is doing everything he can to make sure his team raises the Vince Lombardi trophy come Feb. 7.

Anyone and everyone who works for the Carolina organization will be making the trip to Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California, to watch the Panthers play the Broncos — because Richardson is footing the bill.

Cam Newton plants a kiss on Panthers owner Jerry Richardson after beating the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship football game.

